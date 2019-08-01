AppNeta Wins Gold in 2019 IT World Awards

AppNeta Performance Manager was honored with the top spot in the Hot Technology & Solution of the Year Category for Information Technology Cloud/SaaS

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces that it's won Gold in the 2019 IT World Awards from Network Products Guide, besting other Cloud and SaaS-based solutions for the title of Hot Technology Solution of the Year.

With enterprise networks migrating to the cloud and adopting SaaS en masse, arming IT with a complete picture of network performance they can take action on is essential. While teams used to own and control most areas of their network, the move into network environments supported by the cloud makes visibility a tall order -- that is, without a comprehensive monitoring solution.

By looking at four dimensions of monitoring data -- analyzing network paths, packets, web synthetics and flow data -- AppNeta's SaaS solution empowers enterprise IT with the visibility they need to take a proactive stance in resolving network issues before they impact end users. AppNeta is among the only SaaS-based performance monitoring solutions that can be delivered cost-effectively and at scale, as the platform is designed to monitor more than 10,000 locations and millions of applications with nearly unlimited deployment options to fit customer's needs.

"We live, work, and play in an app-centric world, where the majority of applications are now deployed via SaaS and/or Cloud-based architectures. As a result, network performance is critical to ensuring users have access to the apps they need to deliver business value," said AppNeta CEO, Matt Stevens. "This award is further proof that AppNeta is leading the way in providing the types of network performance visibility required in a SaaS & Cloud-first reality."

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

