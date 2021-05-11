AppNeta Names New CTO and VP of Engineering as Company Marks 10th Anniversary

- Michael Hustler is the company's Chief Technology Officer with Tanya Blinova named as new VP of Engineering.

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces the internal promotion of Michael Hustler to Chief Technology Officer and Tanya Blinova to Vice President of Engineering, as AppNeta embarks on it's 10th year leading innovation in the network performance monitoring space.

Hustler and Blinova are veteran "AppNetians" who have worked closely together in previous roles steering the development of AppNeta's industry-leading performance monitoring solution. Blinova will be succeeding Hustler in the role of VP of Engineering, while the new Chief Technology Officer role will position Hustler as a key technological asset within AppNeta's expanding Go-To-Market team.

Michael Hustler has led AppNeta's research and development team since the company's start in 2011. Through his leadership, AppNeta has grown to encompass six teams with more than 50 engineers, practicing agile software development to release product updates at a rapid pace. Prior to AppNeta, Hustler was part of the software development team that built the Cray XD1, a modular and highly interconnected supercomputer, and also has other extensive experience within the networking space.

"Over the last ten years it's been amazing to see how our engineers continue to solve meaty problems for our customers, innovating new ways to drive visibility for enterprise networks worldwide," said Michael Hustler, AppNeta's Chief Technology Officer. "I look forward to spending even more time with our customers in this new role, and ensuring we are primed with the right technologies that position us to solve the next big problems. I couldn't be more excited to have Tanya guiding our growing engineering team "

Tanya Blinova has played a pivotal role in AppNeta's research and development as well since joining the engineering team in June 2012. In this time, Tanya has helped steer the development and quality assurance of myriad new product features, taking new services from ideation through to execution and production, ensuring greater value is delivered to customers. Prior to AppNeta, Tanya was part of the OSS/BSS team that built Parallels Business Automation platform, a comprehensive business support system for Cloud services.

"I'm thrilled to take the reins leading AppNeta's engineering teams as we continue to innovate and expand network visibility for the future of work," said Tanya Blinova, AppNeta's VP of Engineering. "We have a fantastic team of smart engineers who embrace solving the most challenging problems in our domain, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we accomplish next."

"Mike and Tanya's unmatched drive, focus, and ability to continually execute have been critical to AppNeta's success from the start and have been ingrained in AppNeta's DNA—both from a product and culture perspective," said Matt Stevens, AppNeta's Chief Executive Officer. "It's not always possible to fill senior leadership roles from within, but in this case the choices were obvious and speaks to the "can do" spirit embodied across the entire R&D organization."

This also follows a banner 10th anniversary for AppNeta, as the company was recently lauded with the 2021 BIG Innovation Award, the 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award and 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award from TMC, The Stratus Award for Cloud Computing and the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Business Intelligence Group, among other trophies recognizing AppNeta's ability to scale monitoring capabilities to the needs of enterprises facing a rapid, pandemic-induced decentralization over the past year.

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

