AppNeta Empowers IT to Centrally Monitor VPN, WiFi, and Host Performance

New offer delivers granular visibility into the per user performance and use of WiFi, VPNs, local host resources, and top applications in use at unmatched scale

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta , the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, today announces the launch of user-level performance monitoring designed to scale to tens of thousands of concurrent workstations via a SaaS-based platform. By providing minute-by-minute insight into per-user performance and usage patterns of VPNs, WiFi, and critical Host Metrics including CPU, memory, and top applications in use, enterprise IT and network operations teams can easily gain a hyper-local understanding of workstation-level performance, regardless if their users are working from home or office.

By adding additional per-user insight that covers the the entire localized environment and adding this to the existing end-to-end insight of AppNeta Performance Manager, network operations teams can dramatically speed up mean time to resolution when user issues are reported, regardless of where work is being conducted or how users connect to business critical applications. Quickly understanding if a specific end user is leveraging a VPN or not, whether they're connected via WiFi or ethernet, or if the local workstation's applications are over-taxing the local CPU or memory resources, for instance, empowers centralized IT teams to map out a fast path to problem resolution.

The new deep WiFi metrics added to AppNeta Performance Manager now provide multiple dimensions of wireless quality telemetry over time in order to spot changes and chronic problems like a weak signal, low link speed, improper channel selection, and network congestion. Minute granularity along with full time range selection allows IT to visualize several key performance metrics about any given WiFi interface in use by a specific end user. The trended WiFi metrics include high-level data designed to quickly isolate problem areas like Signal Quality and Link Speed, along with additional troubleshooting metrics including RSSI, RF Noise, Airtime, Retransmit, and Stations.

When signal quality and RSSI are in the upper ranges but performance issues persist, IT can investigate other potential sources, such as local network congestion, or one or more clients dominating the fixed amount of total available bandwidth where a user is working. Alternatively, when Signal Quality and RSSI are in the lower ranges, IT can instruct remote users to move the workstation closer to the WiFi access point or connect it to a wired network.

The new VPN and Host metrics charts complement WiFi visibility by delivering user- and device-specific data. IT can now automatically determine if a user is connected via VPN, regardless if the user is wired or on WiFi, while the Host metrics include CPU and Memory utilization for a specific device, as well as Top Processes using the most CPU resources at a given time.

"AppNeta has consistently led the market in delivering highly scalable, low overhead end-to-end insight into the end user's experience of business critical applications," said Matt Stevens, AppNeta's CEO. "Extending this visibility down to the per-user level and gaining additional critical viewpoints into the impact of the local environment while maintaining enterprise scale empowers IT and the business to confidently leverage any required application wherever the users decide to work on any given day."

