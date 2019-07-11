AppNeta Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

AppNeta Performance Manager more than meets the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), passing SOC 2 Type 2 with no additional findings or recommendations

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces that it has successfully passed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Examination for its product, AppNeta Performance Manager. As a testament to AppNeta's commitment to security, compliance, and operational control, independent service auditor A-LIGN concluded that AppNeta's service controls more than meet the SOC 2 Type 2 standards.

The SOC 2 examinations are based on the principles and criteria established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 examines many aspects of AppNeta's service operations, including security and access controls, business continuity, risk management, system operations, change management, and organization and management practices.

Users of SaaS offerings are increasingly relying on SOC 2 assessments for independent assurance that service providers are employing industry-accepted information security best practices, and assurance that they can rely on the provider's SaaS application. AppNeta is proud to be able to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding customer information, and to further validate our security framework by successfully completing SOC 2 Type 2 examination after acing SOC 2 Type 1.

"SaaS adoption has never been higher in the enterprise space, which means large organizations are depending on third parties now more than ever to safely and securely handle huge amounts of network data," said AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens. "By hitting it out of the park with our SOC 2 Type 2 examination, we demonstrate to our customers, partners, and prospects that we're leaving no stone unturned in ensuring we deliver a secure and reliable monitoring solution for any kind of network."

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

