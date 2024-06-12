Apply Digital Acquires Sisu to Expand Design Capabilities for Global Clients

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Apply Digital , a global digital transformation company, announced the acquisition of Sisu, Inc. , an award-winning, California-based digital agency.

"Sisu brings over 20 years of innovative design work for iconic global brands," says Gautam Lohia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apply Digital. "Adding their seasoned expertise to our existing creative talents will bolster our capabilities to deliver best-in-class experiences. This, along with their extensive brand recognition in the entertainment industry, will enable us to grow and better support clients."

Following the integration, Apply Digital will have over 650 employees based in eight global offices across Canada, the US, Mexico, Chile, and the UK. The Sisu integration will allow Apply Digital to amplify their design offerings and expand into Los Angeles, strengthening the company's presence in the entertainment industry. As one team, Apply Digital and Sisu will work together to bring connected thinking and connected results across all projects.

"This integration means we will get to work with a team that delivers end-to-end impact, from strategy and design to implementation and managed services," says Sisu President and Co-Founder Guild Copeland. "We're looking forward to joining a fast-growing global organization that, like Sisu, puts their people first, embraces collaboration, and values innovation."

"By joining forces, we will be able to bring more value to all of our clients," says Coleen Austin, Sisu Co-Founder and SVP of Product & People. "We look forward to collaborating with The Lab, Apply Digital's R&D team, to bring greater innovation to our products and experiences, and to further the reach of our loyalty and membership practice."

About Apply Digital

Apply Digital is a global digital transformation partner for change agents. Leveraging expertise that spans Business Transformation Strategy, Product Design & Development, Commerce, Platform Engineering, Data Intelligence, Change Management, and beyond, we enable our clients to modernize their organizations and deliver meaningful impact to the business and to their customers. Our 650+ team members have helped transform global companies like Kraft Heinz, NFL, Moderna, Lululemon, Games Workshop, Atlassian, and The Very Group. Visit applydigital.com to learn how we can unlock your company's potential.

About Sisu

Sisu is a seasoned, nimble digital agency based in Los Angeles, CA. The company creates smart, inspired products for spectacular companies, large and small. Founded in 2002, Sisu's work ranges from digital strategy and UX to UI, development, and long-term support. The company values thoughtfulness, collaboration, and polish and has won four Webbys over the years. The company's experience spans multiple industries, including entertainment, CPG and B2B, with a client roster that includes Focus Features, Sony, Western Union, and DC Comics.

