Applus+ Opens New Office in Walkerton, Ontario, Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Applus+, a global testing, inspection, and certification company, will be inaugurating its new facility in Walkerton in the Municipality of Brockton, Ontario, Canada this November 28th, 2019 at 1pm.

The Energy & Industry Division of Applus+ has been exploring operations in the nuclear sector since 2016. In order to meet the industry's demands for quality testing and inspection services, Applus+ has positioned its operations in Walkerton to support the ongoing safe and reliable operations of the nearby nuclear power generation facility.

Applus+ Energy & Industry Division Canada's Eastern Regional Director, Paul Galloway, recently commented on the company's development in the region, "As we seek to grow and diversify our operations in Eastern Canada, strategically positioning an office in the Municipality of Brockton was a logical choice. Located near the country's first private nuclear generator and in a town recognized for its local commitment from employees and employers to provide quality products and services that sustain the local economy, we are pleased to join the Brockton community and look forward to further development as we grow together."

The event will kick-off with opening remarks at around 1:30pm followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at around 2pm. We welcome our business partners and members of the local community to visit our facility. We will be demonstrating non-destructive testing and inspection technologies including RTD IWEX, our proprietary and advanced ultrasonic imaging technology; SCAR Radiography, Rope Access enabled inspection, and Heat Treatment solutions. A career-oriented networking session will also take place for those who seek to learn more about a career in the testing and inspection field.

About the Applus+ Group

Applus+ is one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. It provides solutions for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet health and safety, quality, and environmental standards and regulations.

Applus+ operates in more than 70 countries and employs 20,700 people. Applus+ operates through four global divisions, all of which provide services under the Applus+ brand. In 2017, Applus+ recorded a total revenue of €1,583 million and an adjusted operating profit of €143 million.

Applus+ is listed on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges with a total of 143,018,430 shares.

ISIN: ES0105022000

Symbol: APPS-MC

Media Contact:

Daniella Pacitti

daniella.pacitti@applus.com

www.applus.com

SOURCE Applus+

