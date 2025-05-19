Applify announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate AI adoption for SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Applify, a leading technology consulting company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with a shared vision to accelerate the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

This collaboration empowers businesses to leverage the full potential of AI & Data capabilities using AWS services, such as Amazon Q, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker AI.

The vision is clear: leverage reliable and secure infrastructure from AWS to help the global SMB customers become AI enablers, unlocking the true potential of their data. By tapping into the vast potential of AI, Applify enables businesses to predict market trends, optimize resource allocation, and make data-driven decisions that position them for long-term success.

"We are here to challenge the status quo, spark innovation, and equip our customers with the tools to redefine their industries and lead the way into the future with digital transformation," said Ojus Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Applify.

This collaboration underscores the value of Applify and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.applify.co/aws-cloud-for-small-and-medium-business

About Applify

Applify is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, specializing in AI-driven automation and cloud transformation. Since 2014, Applify has been enabling SMBs all around the world to unlock the full potential of cloud and AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

For business inquiries:

[email protected]

For more information, please visit : https://www.applify.co

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/applify-company

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weareapplify/

Twitter: https://x.com/teamapplify/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646127/5226145/Applify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Applify