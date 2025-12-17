APPLIED GRAPHITE ISSUES SHARES FOR DEBT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation (TSXV: AGT) ("AGT" or "Company") announces that the Company has agreed to settle outstanding debt in the total amount of CAD $38,458 (the "Debt") owing to an arm's length creditor, Manning Elliott LLP by issuing 640,962 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interest of the Company to settle the outstanding Debt by the issuance of the Common Shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for ongoing operations.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject customary closing conditions, including the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and compliance with the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 Shares for Debt. The Company intends to close the Shares for Debt Transaction as soon as practicable following receipt of the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops. Vein graphite is naturally high grade (+95% carbon content in the ground) and does not require primary processing. Testing of vein graphite in lithium-ion battery anodes has shown very high capacities, performing better than synthetic graphite. Natural vein graphite has a far superior ESG footprint than synthetic and is cheaper without compromising performance.

