APPLIED GRAPHITE GRANTS OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation ("AGT"), (TSXV: AGT) has granted 2,350,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.07, with a five year term expiring August 13, 2030 to consultants, directors, and officers of the company.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops. Vein graphite is naturally high grade (+95% carbon content in the ground) and does not require primary processing. Testing of vein graphite in lithium-ion battery anodes has shown very high capacities, performing better than synthetic graphite. Natural vein graphite has a far superior ESG footprint than synthetic and is cheaper without compromising performance.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Don Baxter, P.Eng., a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AGT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Don Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 (705) 787-5942, www.appliedgraphite.com