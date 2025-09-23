APPLIED GRAPHITE EXPANDS STRATEGIC LAND PACKAGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation ("AGT"), (TSXV: AGT) announces the acquisition of additional surface rights within the Queens Mines Complex ("QMC"). The QMC is located in the heart of the best graphite geology in Sri Lanka. Two of the three operating mines in Sri Lanka are located nearby and the QMC contains both historic and recent mine workings.

AGT has conducted geophysical surveys across the QMC to identify the graphite veins to depth and is currently compiling the data for near term release. Eight diamond drill holes also identify vein systems along trend from the historic mine.

"The additional three properties acquired within the QMC, are adjacent to our existing properties to make AGT's surface rights contiguous," comments Don Baxter, CEO. "AGT now owns the surface rights and holds subsurface rights over the QMC. We acquired these properties for their strategic location within AGT's exploration zone, covering known graphite veins and to locate future mine infrastructure."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Don Baxter, P.Eng., a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops. Vein graphite is naturally high grade (+95% carbon content in the ground) and does not require primary processing. Testing of vein graphite in lithium-ion battery anodes has shown very high capacities, performing better than synthetic graphite. Natural vein graphite has a far superior ESG footprint than synthetic and is cheaper without compromising performance.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s grids, plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.

