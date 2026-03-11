Applied Graphite Board of Directors Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT") (TSXV: AGT), announces changes to the Board of Directors. Mr. Ian Harris, Mr. Jay Sujir, and Mr. Chaanaka Abeyratne have tendered their resignations from the board and are no longer directors, effective immediately. We thank the former directors for their service and support to AGT. Mr. Abeyratne remains Country Manager for Sri Lanka.

AGT's Board of Directors now consists of Ian Slater (Chairman and CEO), Don Baxter, and Lindsay Nagle.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Applied Graphite Technologies (AGT)'s plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to AGT, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. AGT cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, AGT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

Additional Information: Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 638 2545, www.appliedgraphite.com