Applied Graphite AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT") (TSXV: AGT), announces the election of directors at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The five nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following five individuals were elected as directors of AGT until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, Don Baxter (CEO), Chaanaka Abeyratne, Ian Harris, Lindsay Nagle and Jay Sujir.

Mr. James Ruane and Mr. Rodney Stevens did not stand for re-election and are no longer directors, effective today. We thank them for their service and support to AGT.

About Applied Graphite Technologies

Applied Graphite Technologies is developing the Queens Mine Complex in Sri Lanka. The QMC is on private land in the heart of the vein graphite district, with historical workings and vein graphite outcrops. Vein graphite is naturally high grade (+95% carbon content in the ground) and does not require primary processing. Testing of vein graphite in lithium-ion battery anodes has shown very high capacities, performing better than synthetic graphite. Natural vein graphite has a far superior ESG footprint than synthetic and is cheaper without compromising performance.

Additional Information: Don Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 (705) 787-5942, www.appliedgraphite.com