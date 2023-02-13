$12.3 million granted to programs benefitting children and youth since 2012

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2023. Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that provide programming for children and youth (up to age 21) can apply for the grants, which range in value up to $25,000. Up to four $50,000-Signature Grants are also available, including the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, introduced last year.

Applications will be accepted from all communities across the country with a focus on local grassroots initiatives, such as literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; programs supporting Indigenous youth; gender diversity programs; arts and recreation projects and many others.

The deadline to submit applications is March 9 at noon (Eastern Time) through the Community Foundation website at canadapost.ca/community. Grant recipients will be announced in August 2023.

Making a difference in Indigenous communities

Local and regional groups that represent First Nations, Métis, Inuit or Urban Indigenous Peoples and that offer programs supporting these communities are once again encouraged to apply for the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant. Valued at $50,000, the grant supports educational initiatives for children and youth that enhance understanding of Indigenous culture and foster meaningful conversations in the spirit of reconciliation.

The first recipient of this grant was the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, to support its "Wake the Giant" program, a cultural awareness project aimed at creating a more welcoming and inclusive city for Indigenous People, youth and their communities.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. It has granted $12.3 million to more than 1,100 community projects nationwide. With every dollar raised going to children's charities and community organizations across the country, the Foundation plays a key role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

