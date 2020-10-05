Applications now open for the Investintech-CAJ Data Journalism Scholarship

Students should apply with an example of their journalism work that demonstrates the application of data skills and tools, as well as an idea for a project they would like to work on if they had more data journalism skills.

The CAJ and Investintech will work with a selection jury to review submissions according to journalistic guidelines and standards.

The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021. Visit the Investintech-CAJ Data Journalism Scholarship homepage to apply.

This scholarship is aimed at helping students pay for their education.

Eligibility: Students who are:

Majoring in a journalism program, working towards a Bachelor's or Master's degree.

Currently accepted to or enrolled in a Canadian college or university.

Pursuing a course of studies leading to an undergraduate or graduate degree.

Non-journalism program students who apply must show and demonstrate their interest in journalistic work.

Application Details: Submissions must include:

An example of a work of journalism showing the application of data skills and tools.

An explanation of what you did, how you did it, and the resources used. If the submitted item is produced as part of a team of two or more, you must show proof of work.

An idea for a project you'd like to work on if you had more data journalism skills.

A letter of support from an instructor or editor.

Other rules:

Submissions may be a published item, class assignment or item on a personal blog

Work must have been produced within one year of the scholarship closing date

Individual work is preferred. If the work is produced by a team, you must describe your individual role and contribution.

Previous winners are excluded; one submission per student

Selection Process & Review Guidelines:

Follow all requirements; complete all details

Entries must be in English or French

Minimum word count for written parts: 500

Creativity, style, coherence, readability

Effective use of data, visualizations and medium used

Major sources linked to back claims; strength of the topic and the work

Selection Committee: Investintech will collaborate with CAJ to create a jury of judges with experience and credentials from authoritative publications. It will include one Investintech representative and one CAJ member.

Dates:

Deadline: April 1, 2021

Review: April 2-16, 2021

Announcement: April 19, 2021

Award date: April 20, 2021

For further information: Contact Details: Reena Cruz, Media Contact, Investintech.com Inc., [email protected], 301-425 University Ave., Toronto, ON Canada, M5G1T6, Or email: [email protected]; Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]

