Funds, raised through community donations, employee contributions and special stamp, support programs for children and youth across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation's 2025 grant application process is now underway. Canadian charities, schools and community organizations with programs geared to children and youth are encouraged to apply for funding.

There are various project grants, ranging in value up to $25,000, and up to three $50,000 Signature Grants available. The Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, worth $50,000, will also be awarded for educational programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation.

Funds are raised annually through customer donations in post offices, employee payroll deductions and the sale of a special stamp. Grants support a variety of initiatives, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender diversity programs; arts and recreation projects and more.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 28 at 2 pm (Eastern Time) and can be submitted at canadapost.ca/community. Grant recipients will be announced in August 2025.

Making a difference across the country

The Community Foundation raises and distributes money to programs that enrich communities in cities and towns of all sizes, from coast to coast to coast. Its grassroots, community-based approach champions the small, underfunded projects that often go unnoticed. It also supports national organizations with far-reaching impacts. Every dollar raised goes directly to recipients in support of their efforts, in every province and territory.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that aims to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth (up to age 21). Since 2012, it has granted $14.8 million to more than 1,300 projects nationwide. Supporting initiatives that benefit children and youth strengthens communities for all Canadians, helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]