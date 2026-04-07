Applexus Technologies Achieves SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution Status in the United Kingdom for RetailEdge, a Cloud ERP Solution for Retail & Fashion

The qualification validates RetailEdge as a ready-to-deploy SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud solution, enabling retailers to go live in as little as 16 weeks at a fixed, predictable price.

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a global SAP Gold Partner specializing in ERP implementation and migration, AI, and analytics, today announced that its RetailEdge solution has achieved SAP QPPS status for the United Kingdom. The certification confirms that RetailEdge meets rigorous standards for solution quality, delivery methodology and customer readiness.

RetailEdge is a pre-configured SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud solution designed for rapid adoption of Cloud ERP by retail and fashion businesses. It integrates core functions -- finance, procurement, sales, warehouse management and production -- with retail-specific AI and embedded analytics. Pre-built connectors for e-commerce platforms, POS systems, 3PL providers and banking systems enable retailers to unify omnichannel operations on a single cloud platform.

With RetailEdge, organizations can benefit from a fully integrated, enterprise–grade ERP platform in as little as 16 weeks, at less than £350,000, including the first year of software subscription.

"RetailEdge represents over 20 years of retail ERP expertise, packaged to eliminate the risk and uncertainty that has historically defined enterprise software projects," said Kevin Butcher, Vice President – Sales at Applexus Technologies. "The SAP QPPS certification gives UK retailers the confidence that this is a proven, validated path to modern cloud ERP."

Applexus has a strong track record of delivering SAP transformations for retail and fashion brands globally. This certification extends that capability to ambitious, expanding UK retail businesses -- often constrained by legacy systems, disconnected solutions, and operational complexity.

"Partner-packaged solutions like RetailEdge play a vital role in helping innovative retail and fashion businesses embark on their Cloud ERP journey with SAP - especially those previously deterred by concerns over cost, complexity, or extended implementation times," said Keith Davidson - Vice President & Head - UK Operations, Applexus Technologies. "We are delighted that Applexus' extensive retail expertise has earned this SAP QPPS qualification."

Learn more about RetailEdge at www.applexus.com/retailedge or at SAP's QPPS Finder page.

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus Technologies Inc. is a global Intelligent Enterprise Partner delivering transformations across SAP, Business AI, and Data & Analytics, helping organizations become autonomous enterprises. For more information, visit www.applexus.com

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SOURCE Applexus Technologies Private Limited

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