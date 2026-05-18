Applexus RetailEdge Earns SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution Status for S/4HANA Cloud in North America for Retail & Fashion

The United States and Canada validation strengthens Applexus' position as a trusted SAP partner for rapid, scalable Cloud ERP adoption

SEATTLE, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a global SAP Gold Partner focused on ERP, and Business AI, today announced that its RetailEdge solution has been officially qualified by SAP as a qualified partner-packaged solution for the United States and Canada, in addition to the UK market. The recognition confirms that RetailEdge meets SAP's standards for quality, consistency, and rapid deployment under the GROW with SAP program.

RetailEdge is a ready-to-deploy SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud solution tailored for retail and fashion businesses. It combines essential processes with built-in AI and analytics, while connecting with e-commerce, POS, logistics, and banking networks--enabling a unified omnichannel model.

With an AI-based delivery approach, RetailEdge enables organizations to go live in as little as 16 weeks, delivering a predictable path to value with reduced implementation risk. The solution provides a fully integrated ERP platform starting at USD 430,000 in the United States and CAD 590,000 in Canada, including implementation and first-year software subscription.

"This qualification marks a key milestone for our North America business and reinforces the value RetailEdge brings to retailers seeking speed and predictability," said Nittu Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at Applexus Technologies. "It simplifies ERP transformation, enabling organizations adopt SAP S/4HANA Cloud faster with a streamlined approach."

The SAP qualification validates RetailEdge as a pre-packaged solution leveraging pre-configuration, AI-based delivery accelerators, and proven methodologies to ensure consistent outcomes and faster time-to-value.

"Retail and fashion businesses have specific operational demands that generic ERP solutions often miss," said Chris Couch, Vice President & General Manager – Global S/4HANA Practice at Applexus Technologies. "RetailEdge is built around those requirements, combining the AI capabilities across the SAP functions with deep industry expertise and accelerators to deliver predictable business value."

This milestone strengthens Applexus' footprint in North America and reinforces its commitment to industry-focused SAP solutions for faster, lower-risk digital transformation.

Learn more about RetailEdge on SAP Partner Packages listings for the United States and Canada.

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus Technologies Inc. is a global Intelligent Enterprise Partner delivering transformations across SAP, Business AI, and Data & Analytics, helping organizations become autonomous enterprises. For more information, visit www.applexus.com

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SOURCE Applexus Technologies Private Limited

Media Contact: Nittu Thomas, COO, Applexus Technologies Ltd., [email protected], 201-290-6202