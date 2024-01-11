Applexus Expands Presence with New Office in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, AB., Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Applexus, a global SAP technology and business solutions provider, opened its new office in Calgary, Alberta, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

"We have evolved into a global organization spanning five countries—US, UK, India, Sri Lanka, and now Canada. Selecting a strategic locale for our North American operations led us to consider various cities, with Calgary emerging as the ideal choice. Its supportive government, top-notch infrastructure, welcoming community, and excellent connectivity perfectly bridge the distance to our North American clients," said Sam Mathew, CEO and founder of Applexus.

Applexus' focus on innovating in the SAP space and proven expertise in SAP ERP implementations has made it a preferred partner for leading brands worldwide. Applexus is also known as a visionary in helping customers realize business value rapidly from analytics solutions on the cloud.

"Applexus' new Calgary center will serve as a delivery and innovation hub for North American customers. We will move into this office with our recently added 17-member team, and plan to create over 125 new local jobs in the next 5 years. This talent pool will also develop innovative solutions supporting SAP implementations, Advanced Analytics, and AI," said Nittu Thomas, COO of Applexus.

"By choosing Calgary as its Canadian headquarters, Applexus has not only embraced the advantages of conducting business in our city, but demonstrated the growth potential that Calgary offers. Their presence here will enhance our capacity for innovation going forward, and we warmly welcome the team to our community of bright minds solving global challenges." - Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development.

"We offer our congratulations to Applexus as they join the big, bold companies that are choosing to make Alberta home. Their new strategic North American hub advances Alberta's position as a thriving landscape for innovation and technology. Applexus is all-in for boosting Alberta's tech scene, and we look forward to their contributions to their clients, the sector, and the community." – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta.

"I extend heartfelt thanks to the Alberta Government and other agencies for supporting our entry into Calgary. This expansion strengthens our resources to deliver exceptional services and contribute to Calgary's economy through impactful investments," said Dan Ratchford, VP and Head of Delivery – Applexus Canada.

Applexus' new Calgary office marks a new era of growth, innovation, and client-centric solutions, further strengthening its commitment to excellence and client success.

About Applexus

Applexus has been at the forefront of innovation in the SAP landscape. As a premier SAP services provider, our core offerings include SAP S/4HANA transformations, Data and Analytics, Business Advisory Services, and Application Managed Services for SAP. We bring personalized solutions and industry expertise for multiple business types in various industry verticals, besides creating add-ons and utilizing cloud-based capabilities to improve our impact. For more information, visit https://www.applexus.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002966/Applexus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Applexus Technologies Private Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Nittu Thomas, Chief Operations Officer, Email: [email protected], Mobile Number: 201-290-6202