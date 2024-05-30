Applexus acquires Absoft to expand presence in the UK and Europe

The combined organization will have expertise in SAP S/4HANA, Analytics, HCM, Private and Public Cloud, serving clients in Retail, Fashion, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy, Logistics, Public Sector industries across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific.

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies Inc., a global technology company providing SAP consulting, Analytics, and Business Transformation Services, announced the acquisition of Absoft Limited, a UK-based SAP Implementation and Managed Services company.

Absoft Limited, a UK-based SAP partner since 1991, offers services around SAP S/4HANA, SAP HCM/SuccessFactors, and Public Cloud solutions, working with clients across industries such as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Rail, and Public Sector.

The combined entity will create a differentiated provider in the SAP space with:

A comprehensive set of services across S/4HANA, Analytics, Private & Public Cloud, HCM/SuccessFactors, SAP BTP, and other technologies.

Industry-aligned SAP solutions, S/4HANA implementation accelerators, and services for customers in Retail, Fashion, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Rail, Logistics, and the Public Sector.

Global delivery capabilities with over 600 staff across the USA , Canada , UK/ Europe , India , and Sri Lanka .

The combination is a game changer for S/4HANA transformations, bringing together unique IP assets in this area. Applexus' CeleRITE is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform that automates the migration of code, configurations, data, and security for faster SAP migrations. CeleRITE will benefit from Absoft's DATAMA solution, which allows customers to migrate only the necessary data, including historical data, a major challenge in S/4HANA migrations. With CeleRITE and DATAMA, customers can accelerate mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures through automated selective transitions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Absoft and grow together as one team," said Sam Mathew, CEO and Founder of Applexus. "This acquisition aligns strongly with our growth strategy and helps us expand in the UK and Europe, a key target market for us. Our strong cultural fit and shared values make us ideal partners," he added.

Nittu Thomas, COO of Applexus added "Absoft will help us to scale our industry, service, and geographic footprint while adding complementary IP solutions. Together, we will create the most differentiated SAP offering in the industry, allowing our customers to realize business value from their SAP and other technology investments."

Absoft leadership team will lead the combined organization's growth in the UK and Europe with this enhanced set of capabilities.

Ian Mechie, Founder and Chairman of Absoft said, "The Absoft leadership team is delighted to take charge of driving growth for the combined entity in the UK and Europe. Our customers will now have access to a wider range of services across advisory, implementation, and support services for S/4HANA, Analytics, Private & Public Cloud, HCM/SuccessFactors, SAP BTP, and other technologies. This will be beneficial for the growth and development of Absoft employees."

Lincoln International was the exclusive financial advisor to Applexus for this transaction.

About Applexus

Applexus has been at the forefront of innovation in the SAP landscape. As a premier SAP services provider, Applexus' core offerings include SAP S/4HANA transformations, Data and Analytics, Business Advisory Services, and Application Managed Services for SAP. For more information, visit https://www.applexus.com

About Absoft

Absoft has been providing implementation, support, and optimization services for SAP solutions, including S/4HANA, SAP Managed Service & Support, and Cloud Services, since 1991. The company has been serving customers in sectors as diverse as transportation, energy, public sector, and manufacturing. For more information, visit https://www.absoft.co.uk

