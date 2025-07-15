APPLETON ESTATE JAMAICA RUM UNVEILS THE LONGEST TROPICALLY AGED RUM EVER RELEASED: THE SOURCE 51-YEAR-OLD

The landmark expression redefines the standards of aged rum, marrying Jamaica's rich terroir with generations of excellence

ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Appleton Estate, the oldest continuously operating rum distillery in Jamaica and among the oldest rum distilleries in the world, proudly announces the global debut of The Source 51-Year-Old, its rarest and longest aged expression to date. This historic release of just 25 decanters marks a significant milestone for the 275-year-old distillery and sets a new standard of excellence for the category.

Appleton Estate proudly introduces its rarest and longest aged expression to date, The Source 51-Year-Old. The Source honors the crystal-clear spring that flows through limestone-filtered riverbeds and is at the center of every drop of rum aged at Appleton Estate.

Aged exclusively in Jamaica's tropical climate for over five decades, The Source is a singular masterpiece of provenance and patience. This one-of-a-kind, single marque rum was meticulously crafted from Appleton Estate's own single estate sugar cane, using open fermentation and distilled exclusively in the estate's traditional copper pot stills. Laid down in a single American oak cask on July 30, 1973 in the Estate's most iconic aging warehouse, it was originally overseen by Master Blender Owen Tulloch, and then later entrusted to his protégé and successor, Dr. Joy Spence, the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

As the longest tropically aged rum ever released, The Source exemplifies the extraordinary complexity and depth that only time in such a climate can deliver. Unlike spirits aged in cooler environments, tropical maturation accelerates the interaction between spirit and wood, estimated at 2-3 times as quickly, yielding an exceptional intensity of flavour and deep, natural colour. Aging in this environment also demands immense skill, as higher evaporation rates – sometimes called the "devil's share" - require rigorous cask management to preserve the rum's integrity over decades. The result is a spirit of profound character, complexity, and rarity.

Drawn from the cask in January 2025 under Dr. Spence's expert care, this single marque rum is a piece of Appleton Estate history:

"Tasting this beautiful expression with Owen over 40 years ago sparked my lifelong passion for the possibilities of aged rum," said Dr. Spence. "This release is a tribute to the artistry, dedication, and spirit of our people; from the hand-harvested cane and traditional distillation to the stewardship of our barrels across generations. Jamaica and rum are inseparable, much like the heart and soul captured in The Source."

Named for the iconic aquifer at the heart of Appleton Estate, The Source pays homage to the crystal-clear spring that flows through limestone-filtered riverbeds, and is at the center of every drop of rum aged at Appleton. This unique geography, deep in the lush Nassau valley of Jamaica, has long been a source of inspiration for Dr. Joy Spence and is fundamental to the distinct flavour of Appleton's expressions.

Each of the 25 exquisite decanters pays homage to Jamaican excellence and Appleton Estate's 275-year legacy. The heart-shaped decanters showcase the rum's rich mahogany colour, transitioning into a crystalline aquamarine base that reflects the purity of the limestone spring. The decanter is crowned with a handcrafted copper rendition of Jamaica's national bird, the Doctor Bird, set against a navy backdrop. It is housed in a striking turquoise case adorned with a radial straw marquetry pattern inspired by pressed cane.

This milestone release underscores the brand's long-term commitment to elevating the position of premium aged Jamaican rum globally. Appleton Estate is uniquely positioned to help accelerate the growth in the category. With one of the world's largest inventories of aging rum, comprising over 150,000 barrels, and some of the most exacting quality standards in spirits, the Estate continues to define the future of luxury rum through exceptional offerings such as the Hearts Collection, the 17-Year-Old Legend, and now The Source.

In celebration of this milestone release, Appleton Estate will support the future of Jamaican art through a partnership in support of the Jamaica Art Society's 2026-2027 In Focus Fellowship cohort. This sponsorship will provide support and opportunities for Jamaican artists & curators, ensuring the continued growth and preservation of the nation's artistic heritage while recognizing five decades of Jamaican art through co-branded dinners, fellowship sponsorship and memorable experiences. This initiative will take place through 2026, underscoring Appleton Estate's commitment to celebrating and propelling Jamaican excellence in culture.

The Source will be available to select global markets starting July 2025 and priced at $70,000 USD. This milestone release represents the pinnacle of rum-making excellence and promises to further affirm Appleton Estate's renowned history of rare and timeless collectible releases.

