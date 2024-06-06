APPLETON ESTATE JAMAICA RUM LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION 8 YEAR OLD DOUBLE CASK

Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Double Cask is now available exclusively in Canada just in time for Father's Day

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Appleton Estate, the Jamaican distillery boasting the world's largest inventory of aged rums, proudly unveils its latest masterpiece, the limited edition 8 Year Old Double Cask. This exceptional blend marks a historic moment for the brand, as it's the first-ever cask finish release, guided by the brand's legendary Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence. Her affinity for single malts and commitment to excellence in blending and aging drove the creation of this exclusive, limited release offering from Appleton Estate.

Inspired by the parallels between single malt scotch whisky and Jamaican aged rum, Joy began her pursuit to create a rum that captures some of the most evocative flavours in a classic single malt. She meticulously selected rums aged a minimum of eight tropical years, then finished in 60 hand-picked 18 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Whisky casks, notable for their distinctly fruity and floral notes. The result is a spirit that features delicate spiced fruit flavours, interwoven with dried honeyed raisins, caramel and vanilla, while introducing an overtone of wood and concluding with Appleton Estate's signature orange peel top note.

The limited edition 8 Year Old Double Cask stands as a testament to the innovative spirit of Appleton Estate and invites enthusiasts to indulge in every sip, celebrating the craftsmanship, heritage and the unyielding pursuit of perfection. As a collector's gem and a connoisseur's delight, this release exemplifies the marriage of art and science in the blending process.

Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Double Cask will be available in Canada starting in early June, in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

"Our 8 Year Old Double Cask is a genuine expression of our passion and a heartfelt endeavour, meant to showcase the pinnacle of both Jamaican and Scottish expertise," stated Dr. Joy Spence, master blender at Appleton Estate. "As someone who personally adores Speyside single malts, this project has been close to my heart. The charm of this release resides in its captivating and intricate flavour palette, which makes it a perfect choice for fans of rums and whiskies."

For a luxurious, yet simple twist on a classic, try an Obair Fashioned cocktail.



2 oz of Appleton Estate 8 -Year-Old Double Cask

0.25 oz of Brown Sugar Syrup*

3 dashes of Orange Bitters

*Add 1 part fine brown sugar to 1-part hot water, stir and chill.



Stir, serve on the rocks with an orange twist.

Appleton Estate will produce 13,000 limited edition bottles of the expression, which will be available only in Canada beginning June 2024. Customers will start to see the beautifully designed bottles roll out on shelves at local liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario within the coming weeks.

For more information visit: www.appletonestate.com and www.camparigroup.com.

