Appleton Estate announces Global Relaunch, Introducing A New Rum Blend

The new 8 Year Old Reserve, crafted by Joy Spence to commemorate Appleton Estate's 250th anniversary, is the most versatile expression of aged rum, revealing aromas of spicy fruit and oak, followed by hints of honey, vanilla and our signature orange peel note. The new blend that introduces Appleton Estate's 8 year old minimum age statement, results in a taste profile that is smoother, richer and fuller given the additional time in oak barrels.

"As a leading producer of premium rum, we are committed to the long term premiumization of the rum category" says Melanie Batchelor, President of Campari Canada. "The consumer palate has become much more sophisticated. Appleton Estate's range boasts some complex and elegant expressions, which inspire us to both educate and excite. This relaunch gives us the opportunity to illustrate Jamaica's rich history and geography, as we reinvent ourselves and speak to a new consumer."

As consumers seek distinctive experiences and more meaningful connections to brands, Appleton Estate is one of the few rums in the world to claim a terroir, and the only rum with one as unique as the Nassau Valley. Appleton Estate rums are produced from 'cane to cup' with each step of the production process carefully managed – from harvest and creation of our molasses to distillation, blending and bottling. Every barrel used for its blends is hand selected by Master Blender Joy Spence and her team.

The global relaunch will commence with the redesigned Signature Blend and 12 Year Old Rare Casks, and the introduction of the new 8 Year Old Reserve. The first quarter of 2021 will commence the launch of the redesigned 15 Year Old Black River Casks and 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks.

Appleton Estate is an NYISC award-winning brand, winning Jamaican Distillery of the Year and the DOUBLE GOLD prize for their 12 Year Old Rare blend.

ABOUT APPLETON ESTATE

Nestled in the heart of Jamaica, in the beautiful, lush Nassau Valley lies the Appleton Estate. For over 265 years, we have been crafting authentic, premium rums using time honored traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. From cane to cocktail, our critically acclaimed rums are created by the environment, ingredients, and practices that are unique to our Estate. Our terroir, with its ideal climate, fertile soil and topography, the natural spring that supplies our water for fermentation, through to distillation, ageing and blending all combine to produce rums that are delicious and alive, vivid and deep with complex flavors and aromas.

The Appleton Estate rum collection includes the Signature rum, 8 Year Old Reserve rum, 12 Year Old Rare Casks rum, 15 Year Old Black River Casks rum and 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks rum. Showcasing the Estate's renowned aged rum inventory, limited edition offers, such as: 30 Year Old Jamaica rum and 50 Year Old Jamaican Independence Reserve. Additionally, in 2017 Appleton Estate introduced Joy Anniversary Blend, a limited-edition 25 Year Old rum to celebrate Joy Spence's 20th Anniversary as the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 18 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 20 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en

