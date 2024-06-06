Appelt Properties Advances Surrey Mixed-Use Tower Development

SURREY, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Appelt Properties has made significant progress in the development of their mixed-use tower in Surrey, BC. The project has successfully advanced through Third Reading in the development permit process, with only Final Adoption remaining before the Development Permit is officially issued.

City Council gives go ahead on new mixed-use tower across from Surrey Memorial Hospital Post this North View of the New Mixed-Use Tower at 9525 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC (CNW Group/Appelt Properties)

This landmark project, encompassing over 380,000 square feet and rising 41 stories, will become a prominent feature within Surrey City Centre. Ideally situated opposite Surrey Memorial Hospital and just south of the new UBC Surrey Campus, the tower is set to transform the local skyline. The project represents our commitment to innovative, sustainable urban development," said Greg Appelt, President of Appelt Properties. "We are excited to bring a new landmark to Surrey that not only enhances the skyline but also provides exceptional living and working space in its growing Health and Technology District."

The residential component boasts 463 modern, amenity-rich rental apartments, available in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. Residents will enjoy vast amenities spread across four levels, including a state-of-the-art gym, yoga and meditation studios, as well as social media areas, and a gourmet community kitchen. Outdoor landscaped areas, including a pet run, create a serene environment adjacent to a green corridor and creek. The sixth and seventh floors feature vibrant social gathering spaces, perfect for community interaction. Topping it all off, the penthouse and sub-penthouse levels offer an expansive rooftop deck and indoor lounge, providing breathtaking views in every direction.

Complementing the residential units are five levels of Class A Medical Outpatient Space, totaling 67,000 SF. These spaces are designed with independent entrances, lobbies, and elevators, making the building an ideal choice for healthcare, research and education tenants aiming to establish a presence in Surrey's thriving Health and Technology District. Drawing on Appelt Properties' extensive experience in medical building design, the podium has been designed from a healthcare delivery perspective, with an emphasis on patient experience and accessibility. Appelt Properties intends to populate the building with synergistic tenancies to create the optimal healthcare ecosystem that will be a great addition to Surrey's Health and Technology District.

"This project is a testament to our vision of creating vibrant, sustainable communities," added Appelt. "We are confident that this development will set a new standard for mixed-use projects in Surrey, providing much needed rental apartments and best-in-class healthcare real estate."

For leasing opportunities please contact our leasing team at [email protected].

SOURCE Appelt Properties