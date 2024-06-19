Appello Expands Operations into the USA and Raises Growth Capital

Appello has secured customers in multiple US states, officially kicking off its international expansion

Appello signs convertible note investment led by 519 Growth Fund and Globalive Capital

LONDON, ON, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Appello, a leading SaaS platform specializing in workforce and project management for the industrial, commercial, and institutional (ICI) construction sectors, has announced its expansion into the USA. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its rapid growth and the increasing demand for its comprehensive software solution. "Our growth into the USA is a testament to the strong demand for Appello's unique product offering" said Corey Shelson, CEO of Appello. "This expansion validates the Appello platform beyond the Canadian market and speaks to the differentiation our product offers. We are seeing interest from subcontractors across the entire North American market."

Just weeks after finalizing their strategy to enter the US market, Appello secured clients in Georgia, Massachusetts and West Virginia. Their initial launch in 2023 focused primarily on the mechanical and thermal insulation sector, the company has grown to attract other subtrades including firestopping, sheet metal, plumbing, HVAC and electrical. "Many subtrades are struggling with the same issues related to workforce management, project costing and working in regulated environments" stated Ian Haase, the company's CFO. "The beauty of the Appello platform is that it has been purpose-built for these companies. 100% of the features and functionality of the platform are applicable to our client base, and we are continually improving Appello based on feedback directly from our existing customers."

In order to fuel Appello's rapid growth, the company also announced the completion of a capital raise led by 519 Growth Fund and Globalive Capital. The funds will be used to hire additional technical staff and to bolster its sales and marketing activities. "We are pleased to welcome a sophisticated group of investors into Appello and are excited to leverage their extensive knowledge and experience to help the company reach to new heights", Shelson noted.

About Appello

Appello is a SaaS platform for workforce and project management tailored for specialty contractors and subcontractors in the ICI construction sectors. It automates and streamlines various manual tasks, reducing overhead by up to 30% and improving labor productivity rates. Its broad range of features cover most aspects of managing ICI operations, addressing issues associated with fragmented software solutions. Appello helps companies drive efficiency, increase regulatory compliance, and build a strong foundation for scalable growth.

