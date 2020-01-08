Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada 2020 ushers in a new decade of international sourcing with major additions and expansion to the Toronto Congress Centre

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, the largest international sourcing event focused on the North American apparel, textile, and fashion sectors, is proud to announce that it will be holding its fifth annual edition at a new venue, the Toronto Congress Centre, August 17-19, 2020.

ATSC 2020 is expected to be the largest edition yet, offering many new additions to respond to a constantly changing geopolitical environment, tariffs and trade agreements that are creating uncertainty for the apparel and textile market and having a trickle-down effect on retail sales.

The event will feature international exhibits and delegations from over 30 countries and connect these international producers directly to the apparel, textile and fashion markets of North America.

It will be attended by more than 300 apparel and textile companies and offer numerous interactive events and industry connection opportunities. The Fashion Show, Seminar Series, Matchmaking, Fashion Lab, and the Trade Boot Camp hosted by event-partner Canadian Apparel Federation are just some of the ways ATSC 2020 will provide participants with a free, interactive business and educational experience.

The convenience of connecting with international suppliers, up close and directly, provides unparalleled opportunities not offered anywhere in Canada or the northeastern United States. Insights needed to navigate the international sourcing process will be made available on two stages daily and be provided by experts both foreign and domestic.

Attendees will include apparel and fabric buyers, sourcing directors, merchandisers, retailers, department stores, and designers from North America and around the world. Over the years, the show has attracted thousands of companies, including Joe Fresh, Simons, Giant Tiger, Adidas, Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire and Aritzia. The event is supported by many Canadian partners including TFO-Canada, Global Affairs Canada, mmode, Montreal Fashion Week, and the Canadian Apparel Federation.

ATSC 2020 will offer comprehensive seminars and informative expert-led panel discussions. The Seminar Series features two separate conference tracks: Enterprise Connect and Fashion Lab. Each will be held on separate stages located on the show floor.

THE SEMINARS will cover sustainability, compliance and technology, focusing on a range of speakers both from Canada and abroad. Speakers already confirmed for the 2020 event include:

Bob Kirke , Executive Director of the National Trade Association for the Apparel Industry, Canada's premier apparel and textile member organization.

, Executive Director of the National Trade Association for the Apparel Industry, premier apparel and textile member organization. Julia K. Hughes , President of the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), which represents brands, retailers, importers, and wholesalers based in the United States and doing business globally.

, President of the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), which represents brands, retailers, importers, and wholesalers based in and doing business globally. Marc Sidler , Group CMO, TESTEX, whose strategic goals include bringing together brands and retailers with the worldwide procurement market in a sustainable way.

, Group CMO, TESTEX, whose strategic goals include bringing together brands and retailers with the worldwide procurement market in a sustainable way. Avedis Seferian , President and CEO, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), who has extensive knowledge of social responsibility issues within the highly complex worldwide supply chains of the apparel, textile and footwear sectors.

, President and CEO, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), who has extensive knowledge of social responsibility issues within the highly complex worldwide supply chains of the apparel, textile and footwear sectors. Paul King , President, KenDor Textiles Ltd., Vancouver .

, President, KenDor Textiles Ltd., . Helen Harakas , Executive Director, Brands for Canada .

, Executive Director, Brands for . Anna Livermore , founder and CEO of V. Mora, a fashion consulting firm dedicated to ensuring the success of designers by giving high-quality service and insider expertise

THE ATS FASHION LAB was piloted at events in Miami and Toronto in 2019 and will build on the success of the program at the 2020 trade show in Toronto. The educational conference series targets small to mid-size brands, retailers, eCommerce platforms and designers looking to scale their business. The ATS Fashion Lab will provide an immersive, interactive forum where panelists and speakers will lead discussions and workshops focused on rising sourcing, fashion, textile and apparel entrepreneurs, start-ups and students looking for that next level lesson or connection. Topics will encompass eCommerce, retail technologies, the apparel industry 101, digital marketing, product development, and fashion law brand development.

THE FASHION SHOW will always be the belle of the ball at ATSC, with the spotlight on Canadian production and fashion and featuring apparel available directly from the trade show floor. Held in the afternoon on Day Two, it includes a professional runway show highlighting looks from local Canadian designers, international brands and the latest garment trends from ATS exhibitors.

The international sourcing trade show entered the North American market via Toronto in 2016 and has since expanded to Montréal, Miami and Berlin. For the third consecutive year, ATS will also provide a one-day-only, free Montréal Matchmaking Event on August 21, 2020, featuring specially selected exhibits from ATSC 2020, including apparel & textile producers, partners, speakers and a fashion show, all with a distinctive Montréal flair.

About Apparel Textile Sourcing CANADA

ATSC is a three-day business-to-business trade show that connects 5000+ professionals from brands, retailers, boutiques, and eCommerce fashion, accessory, home goods, and footwear companies to hundreds of domestic and international readymade product manufacturers, textile mills, and services providers. Visitors are able to learn from 30+ educational seminars and panel discussions that include dozens of executives from across the supply chain to address current global trade topics including sustainability, costing, trend forecasting, fashion law, B2B/B2C marketing, and more.

About JP Communications

JP Communications produces Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Shows in Miami, Toronto, Montréal and Berlin and also runs the most expansive network of business-to-business sourcing platforms in North America. Anchored by TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com, millions of international members use the brands to locate wholesalers and manufacturers.

SOURCE Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada

For further information: Nancy German, [email protected], 514 924-4445