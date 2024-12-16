Apotex, through its specialty pharma division, Searchlight, expands branded dermatology portfolio through the in-licensing of the Canadian rights to SEYSARA® (sarecycline) and FINJUVE™ (finasteride)

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive agreement with Almirall S.A. ("Almirall"), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, to market and distribute Seysara (sarecycline), an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-nodular moderate to severe acne, and Finjuve (finasteride), a topical finasteride spray for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, in Canada upon approval.

Upon regulatory approval, Seysara and Finjuve will be marketed and distributed through Searchlight Pharma ("Searchlight"), Apotex's specialty pharma division, further expanding the company's branded dermatology portfolio, following the licensing of Epsolay® and Twyneo® from Sol-Gel.

"We are thrilled to partner with Almirall to bring Seysara and Finjuve to patients in Canada," said Mark Nawacki, President, Searchlight, the specialty pharma division of Apotex. "These innovative products, which are available in the United States and other countries, address critical unmet needs for patients in Canada and further demonstrate Apotex's commitment to bringing innovative branded medicines to the Canadian market."

Searchlight will be responsible for obtaining marketing authorization for Seysara and Finjuve in Canada. Almirall will receive certain payments under the agreement including an upfront payment and milestone payments upon achievement of certain regulatory and sales milestones.

About Seysara

Seysara (60mg, 100mg, 150mg sarecycline tablet) is a narrow-spectrum oral antibiotic indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne in patients 9 years of age and older. The product is approved and launched in the United States. More information is available here.

About Finjuve

Finjuve (0.25% w/w finasteride) is a topical finasteride spray solution for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (AGA) in adult patients. The product is approved and launched in Italy, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. More information is available here.

About Apotex and Searchlight Pharma

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Searchlight Pharma, the specialty pharma division of Apotex, executes best-in-class search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products, with a core of its promoted products focused on women's health, dermatology, allergy, pain management and hospital specialty markets.

Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2023: €898.8 MM, 1900 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.almirall.com.

