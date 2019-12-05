Apotex Releases New Supply of Tamoxifen Into Canadian Market

Expedited Release Occurs Earlier Than Anticipated

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's leading generic drug manufacturer, Apotex, announced today that its first shipment of the drug tamoxifen has been released to the Canadian market. Additional releases are scheduled for December 2019 and January 2020.

Collaborating with Health Canada, Apotex expedited the return to market almost one month earlier than their latest projection.

"Our goal from the outset was to make the Canadian supply available as soon as possible to reduce the impact on patients," said Jeff Watson, President & CEO, Apotex Inc. "We recognize the importance of this medication and that it can be unsettling for patients if it is in short supply. To facilitate a quicker re-entry to the market, we re-prioritized production of our portfolio, and were able to produce this faster than we normally would," said Watson.

Indeed, Apotex had initially projected a release by the end of January and was then able to advance that deadline to December 31st, 2019. With additional pressure on the manufacturing teams, they were able to accelerate this date to an even earlier time.

"There's no doubt that being a Canadian-based manufacturer and having a flexible supply chain were key enablers in us achieving this goal," said Mr. Watson.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

For further information: Jordan Berman, Vice-President, Global Corporate Communications, Apotex, 416-401-7487

Related Links

www.apotex.com

