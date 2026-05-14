Apotex launches Apo‑Semaglutide Injection™, a generic equivalent of Ozempic®, in Canada

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex" or the "Company"), the largest Canadian‑based global health company, today announced the commercial launch of Apo‑Semaglutide Injection™ – a generic equivalent of Ozempic®. With initial inventory now available and shipping to wholesalers, Apo‑Semaglutide Injection™ will be on pharmacy shelves across Canada within the coming weeks, giving patients and their healthcare providers access to high‑quality, affordable alternatives aligned to all available brand‑equivalent formats.

Apo‑Semaglutide Injection is approved in 2 mg and 4 mg prefilled pen formats, providing:

0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses (2 mg pen; 0.68 mg/mL)

1 mg doses (4 mg pen; 1.34 mg/mL)

Apo-Semaglutide Injection™ is administered using a prefilled pen with instructions for use consistent with brand‑name semaglutide, supporting familiarity for patients and health care professionals, facilitating a smooth transition.1

In Canada, Apo‑Semaglutide Injection is indicated for the once‑weekly treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control, in combination with diet and exercise.2

"The launch of Apo‑Semaglutide Injection reflects our Canadian roots and our dedication to making important treatment options more accessible to people across Canada," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada. "With product now available, we are proud to offer a high‑quality, affordable option that supports patients, prescribers, and contributes to a strong and reliable healthcare system for Canadians."

Developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, Apo‑Semaglutide Injection underwent Health Canada's standard regulatory review for peptide medicines.

For more than five decades, Apotex has played a meaningful role in Canada's healthcare landscape. By providing high‑quality, affordable medicines, the Company helps generate meaningful savings for Canadians and supports broader access to treatment options nationwide.

Healthcare professionals should consult the complete Product Monograph for detailed information on warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, and patient monitoring requirements.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more at www.apotex.com.



¹ Apotex data on file

2 Product Monograph: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00084514.PDF

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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