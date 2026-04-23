Apotex Announces Strategic Transaction with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to Integrate their U.S. Branded Businesses

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex, the largest Canadian based pharmaceutical company, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Cumberland"), a U.S. based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into a strategic transaction to integrate Cumberland's U.S. branded businesses into Apotex (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the agreement, Apotex will add a portfolio of branded medicines to its US business. The Transaction is expected to significantly expand Apotex's U.S. specialty and hospital focused business with a diversified basket of products across acute care, oncology, infectious disease, and gastroenterology. Closing of the Transaction is subject to, among other things, the required approval of Cumberland's shareholders.

"This Transaction will strengthen our ability to support patients in some of the most critical moments of their care journey," said Jeff Watson, President & CEO of Apotex. "As a Force for Health, we are committed to improving access to high-quality medicines and ensuring that patients, families, and clinicians have the specialty treatments they rely on. Integrating Cumberland's branded commercial business into the Apotex family will enhance our ability to deliver a meaningful health impact for patients across the United States."

The portfolio includes well-established brands such as Kristalose®, Caldolor®, Sancuso®, Vibativ®, Acetadote®, Vaprisol®, and Talicia®, which are prescribed across hospitals, oncology, infectious disease, and gastroenterology settings. These differentiated products benefit from strong clinical data and offer opportunities for continued commercial growth and optimization under Apotex's ownership. The portfolio of brands is an excellent strategic fit for Apotex enabling it to bolster its longstanding relationships with institutional customers and providing an opportunity to grow its position in the institutional channel.

"With this Transaction, we intend to expand our U.S. commercial footprint in hospital and specialty care" said Christine Baeder, President of U.S. and LATAM. "Most importantly, we believe this Transaction will strengthen our ability to support physicians and the patients they serve. By enhancing awareness, improving access, and ensuring continuity of supply, we continue to act as a Force for Health in every community we reach."

"We believe the integration of these products into Apotex creates more critical mass to better support patient care," said A.J. Kazimi, Chief Executive Officer at Cumberland. "We look forward to working with Apotex to ensure a smooth and successful transition that will expand access for patients who can benefit from our medicines."

Raymond James is acting as financial advisor to Apotex in connection with the Transaction.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee. The company is focused on providing unique products that improve the quality of patient care.

Cumberland currently distributes a portfolio of FDA-approved specialty brands. The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

For more information see www.cumberlandpharma.com

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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