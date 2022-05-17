Apotex Launches Affordable Generic Option to Treat Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc., Canada's leading pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines, announced today the Canadian launch of APO-Teriflunomide™ tablets, a generic version of Aubagio®, for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Apotex's teriflunomide is a once-daily monotherapy indicated to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the accumulation of physical disability for patients with RRMS.

"We are pleased to provide Canada's multiple sclerosis patient community with a generic option of oral treatment, " said Raymond Shelley, SVP, Commercial Operations, Canada & Rest of World Markets. "With this launch, patients will gain access to high-quality, Canadian-made medication, at an affordable price."

Canada leads the world with one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. The addition of APO-Teriflunomide™ increases our existing MS product portfolio to three products including APO-Fingolimod™ and APO-Dimethyl Fumarate™.

Apo-Teriflunomide is part of the ApoAssist® comprehensive patient support program helping patients and healthcare professionals with reimbursement navigation, financial assistance for eligible patients, and coverage renewals, in addition to product-specific patient support services.

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilars; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

APO-Teriflunomide, APO-Fingolimod and APO-Dimethyl Fumarate are trademarks owned by Apotex Inc. Aubagio is a registered trademark of Sanofi. ApoAssist is a registered trademark owned by Apotex Inc.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

For further information: For all media inquiries, please contact: Jordan Berman, Vice-President, Global Corporate Affairs, T: 416-401-7487, M: 647-272-2287