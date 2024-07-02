Apotex Further Expands Oncology Franchise Through the Acquisition of Canadian Rights to Toripalimab

Toripalimab becomes Apotex's first novel brand biologic medicine

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive agreement with Coherus Biosciences, Inc. ("Coherus") to license Canadian rights to toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, under which Apotex will market and distribute toripalimab, in Canada upon approval. The agreement further expands Apotex's oncology franchise, with toripalimab becoming Apotex's first novel brand biologic medicine in its portfolio.

"Through this licensing agreement with Coherus on toripalimab, and upon approval of the new drug submission, we will provide a new treatment option to patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma in Canada," said Allan Oberman, President & CEO, Apotex. "Our introduction of toripalimab to the Canadian market is aligned with our strategic focus of further expanding our innovative branded pharmaceutical therapeutic areas as we advance our vision of becoming a Canadian-based global health company."

Under the terms of the agreement, Apotex has exclusive rights to commercialize toripalimab within Canada. Apotex will be responsible for obtaining marketing authorization for toripalimab in Canada and plans to seek approval for toripalimab as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Coherus will receive certain payments under the agreement, including an upfront payment and milestone payments upon achievement of certain regulatory and sales milestones.

About toripalimab

Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that blocks PD-L1 binding to the PD-1 receptor at a unique site with high affinity and activates anti-tumor immunity. Toripalimab, approved in the U.S. as LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), is indicated in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and as a single agent for the treatment of adults with recurrent unresectable or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information, and indications and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for consumers worldwide, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

