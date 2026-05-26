Apotex expands ophthalmic portfolio with Health Canada approval of IHEEZO™

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex" or the "Company"), the largest Canadian‑based pharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved IHEEZO™ (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel 3%), a topical ophthalmic anesthetic indicated for ocular surface anesthesia during ophthalmologic procedures in adults.[1]

With approval granted, IHEEZO™ will be available to Canadian healthcare professionals as a sterile, preservative‑free gel formulation supplied in single‑use vials. IHEEZO™ is intended for administration by qualified eye care clinicians only and is not for patient self‑administration.

"This approval reflects our commitment to supporting Canadian healthcare professionals with high‑quality medicines that meet important clinical needs," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada and Rest of World (ROW). "Ocular care is an essential area of clinical practice, and we are proud to introduce IHEEZO™ as another approved option within our ophthalmic portfolio, alongside Verkazia®, Clobivis™ and Aflivu, Apotex's aflibercept biosimilar. Together, these medicines reflect our growing presence in ocular care and reinforce our ongoing contribution to a strong and reliable healthcare system for patients nationwide."

Healthcare professionals should consult the complete Product Monograph for detailed information on dosing, administration, warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian‑based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian‑based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

[1] Product Monograph

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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