Apotex enters the growing Canadian health and wellness sector through the acquisition of CanPrev, a leading Canadian natural health company

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex" or "the Company"), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has acquired CanPrev, a leading Canadian provider of vitamins, supplements, and other natural health products.

This acquisition introduces Apotex into the strategically attractive and growing Canadian health and wellness sector, leveraging our existing channel presence in pharmacies and expanding our channels to include health food stores, new professional channels including naturopathic doctors, and grocery retail channels. CanPrev, through its CanPrev, Cyto-Matrix, and Orange Naturals brands, has a broad range of more than 445 products sold in more than 3,400 retail locations across Canada and online. CanPrev will continue to serve consumers through its existing brands and distribution channels.

"The acquisition of CanPrev advances Apotex further along on our Journey of Health growth strategy, strategically complementing our ongoing focus to expand high-value products to consumers and providing us with the opportunity for expansion into select international markets," said Allan Oberman, President & CEO, Apotex. "CanPrev has a well-respected track record with both consumers and natural health professionals for their quality products and shares Apotex's commitment to supporting people along their health journeys."

"We are excited for CanPrev to embark on this new chapter with Apotex, a Canadian-based global health leader," said Franco and Tanya Salituro, founders of CanPrev. "Under Apotex's ownership, we have an ally and a champion for the natural health industry, opening incredible opportunities for CanPrev to expand its reach and deliver high-quality products to broader audiences through our existing well-established brands and relationships with consumers."

Jefferies Securities Inc. served as financial advisor to Apotex and Goodmans LLP served as legal counsel. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP served as legal counsel for CanPrev.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

About CanPrev

CanPrev is a Canadian company providing premium natural health products since 2005. Specializing in vitamins, minerals, and other natural health products, CanPrev offers a wide range of formulations through its CanPrev, Cyto-Matrix, and Orange Naturals brands designed by licensed health practitioners to support optimal health and well-being. With a focus on quality, all products under the CanPrev brand are licensed by Health Canada and manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Learn more at www.canprev.ca.

