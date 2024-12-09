Apotex announces launch of the Apotex Global Health Access Fund to promote health equity with $250,000 in annual funding to the Rexdale Community Health Centre

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex"), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of the Apotex Global Health Access Fund to support programs that promote health equity and address the root causes of health disparities.

Building on Apotex's legacy of giving, including Apotex's global medicine donation program, the Apotex Global Health Access Fund launches with a focus on addressing unequal access to care and low health literacy within communities where there are poor social determinants of health, and where race, economic status, and other factors are barriers to access.

In its inaugural year, the Apotex Global Health Access Fund will focus on funding maternal health programs in Canada, the United States, India, and Mexico with an annual budget of $1 million.

The first recipient of an Apotex Global Health Access Fund grant is the Rexdale Community Health Centre (Rexdale CHC) in Toronto. The Rexdale CHC will receive $250,000 annually over three years to support prenatal and postnatal programs, with a focus on providing much-needed wraparound services to the North Etobicoke community in its clinics and through its recently launched Mobile Health Clinic.

"We are thrilled to launch the Apotex Global Health Access Fund, which underscores our commitment to addressing health inequities and supporting the most vulnerable populations in our key global markets. By focusing on maternal health in our first year, we aim to make a significant impact on the well-being of mothers and their families," said Allan Oberman, President & CEO, Apotex. "The Rexdale Community Health Centre plays a key role in delivering much-needed health services to North Etobicoke residents. As we celebrate Apotex's 50th anniversary, we are honoured to contribute to our local community, and to provide opportunities for our colleagues to do the same."

"We are honoured to be the first recipient of the Apotex Global Health Access Fund. This support will enable us to enhance our maternal health programs and provide critical services to the women in our community. Together, we can work towards a future where every mother has access to the care she needs," said Safia Ahmed, Executive Director of Rexdale Community Health Centre.

