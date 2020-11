Aphria Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

LEAMINGTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced management will host a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria's website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

