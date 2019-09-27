APEX Public Relations named one of Canada's top growing companies in 2019

The Report on Business list of Canada's top growing companies ranked qualifying independent Canadian companies by the percentage of their revenue growth over the past three years. APEX PR and ruckus Digital embrace the rapid expansion of digital media, by offering both traditional public relations integrated with digital services. The company also contributes to the intelligence of the communications industry through its proprietary initiatives, which include the ruckusmakers speaker series, featuring industry leaders in the digital space; the CMOLab research of senior Canadian marketers, and accompanying podcast – The Pivot – featuring industry leaders as guests.

The company's co-managing partners, who purchased APEX PR in 2016, attribute its growth to its ability to embrace digital transformation in a fully integrated model. The approach has helped the company increase its revenue by 113 per cent between 2015 and 2018.

"With integration at the core, we're able to service our clients with exceptional work, while also attracting and retaining amazingly diversified practitioners," says Kenneth Evans, co-managing partner, APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital. "Our teams see the ambition that we bring to our client programming, allowing them to achieve their personal best through motivating, challenging and exciting new work."

Categorized as a mid-sized agency, the firm is scrappy when it comes to the clients that they secure and retain. The firm has been successful in its 20-plus year history to acquire not only blue-chip clients, but most importantly clients who are interested in pushing the envelope strategically, building a genuine client-agency partnership and challenging the status quo.

"Our continued growth in 2019 is a testament to the view we take when it comes to our employees," says Linda Andross, co-managing partner, APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital. "Making decisions that enhance our company's culture and team dynamics is important to not only the wellbeing of our people, but also the success of the business. In fact, it's one of the reasons we continue to thrive in today's evolving landscape."

Kenneth Evans' and Linda Andross' award-winning careers each span over two decades, with both international and multi-national agency experience. Read more about Kenneth and Linda's journey in the Report on Business and see the 2019 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

About APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital

A fiercely independent agency duo, APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital (our agency within an agency) are comprised of experienced, smart, unconventionally minded creative communicators. The foundation of our success is our unwavering passion for our people, our purpose and our clients. In that order. The priority we put on our people allows us to consistently attract and retain a collective of diverse story makers, storytellers, strategists, data scientists, writers, filmmakers and social media experts. Our impressive track record with powerhouse brands and companies stems from our highly effective staff, but also our innate ability to adapt and respond to the constant evolution of the communications industry. We perpetually innovate and re-imagine ensuring the best possible result for our clients. Our sweet spot lives at the intersection of people, brands and technology. And our life's work is dedicated to partnering with innovative companies in consumer brand marketing, technology, corporate, B2B and issues/reputation management sectors to tell their stories, engage their audiences and drive their business.

For more on our story, visit us at www.apexpr.com and www.ruckusdigital.ca.

SOURCE Apex Public Relations

For further information: and to coordinate interviews, please contact: Danielle Scott, O: 416-934-2127, E: dscott@apexpr.com.

Related Links

www.apexpr.com

