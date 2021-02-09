APEX PR Launches "We Are Studio 365", A New Branded Content Division

'Crash Test' kicks off inaugural project in

collaboration with Once Upon a Brand

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital are kicking off 2021 with the launch of a new in-house content production studio, "We Are Studio 365", to produce multi-faceted branded content that will serve the needs of its North American-wide clients, which include DoorDash, Walmart and Ubisoft, among others.

We Are Studio 365 will focus on custom content, editorial and social media projects. Prior to the launch of its dedicated branded content arm, APEX had produced award winning branded content campaigns, including $100 Challenge its award winning YouTube campaign with Interac that won the first YouTube Works award in 2019, #HomeGoals with RE/MAX Canada, a reality web series to educate modern home buyers and the first of its kind digital series Upstairs Amy, with Walmart and Interac.

"Strengthening our position as a leading integrated communications agency, We Are Studio 365 will build upon our successful digital and marketing strategies that have experienced exponential growth over the past several years both in Canada and the U.S.," said Jennifer Stein, Senior Vice President of Integrated Communications.

Among the studio's inaugural projects is a series in collaboration with Once Upon a Brand, 'Crash Test' will be a comical consumer report that test drives dating, dining, dieting, workouts, cannabis and more – so you don't have to spend time and money finding the right one for you. Studio 365 and Once Upon a Brand are also seeking brand partnerships for other projects in development including a cooking show, an office space comedy for entrepreneurs/start-ups that highlights 'the new remote office" and travel related content.

"We're excited to start meeting and partnering with brands to make branded entertainment an important part of their marketing strategy," said Jacquie Court, founder, Once Upon a Brand. "We really feel now is the time for brands to produce content for their audiences that entertains them, while amplifying the brand promise to audiences that matter most. Done right, this type of content helps to create product demand through audience engagement."

About APEX Public Relations and We Are Studio 365

A fiercely independent agency duo, APEX Public Relations and We Are Studio 365 are comprised of experienced, smart, unconventionally minded creative communicators. The foundation of our success is our unwavering passion for our people, our purpose, and our clients. In that order. The priority we put on our people allows us to consistently attract and retain a collective of diverse story makers, storytellers, strategists, data scientists, writers, filmmakers, and social media experts. Our impressive track record with powerhouse brands and companies stems from our highly effective staff, but also our innate ability to adapt and respond to the constant evolution of the communications industry. We perpetually innovate and re-imagine ensuring the best possible result for our clients. Our sweet spot lives at the intersection of people, brands, and technology. And our life's work is dedicated to partnering with innovative companies in consumer brand marketing, technology, corporate, B2B and issues/reputation management sectors to tell their stories, engage their audiences and drive their business.

About Once Upon a Brand

Once Upon A Brand is a team of storytellers, thinkers, creators, and doers with experience in traditional advertising, broadcast, digital, multimedia, and editorial. We are passionate about creative storytelling and innovation in the digital and real-world space. When ideas need to be even bigger, we brainstorm with talent outside of our world to take ideas even further. From big to small, we have worked with brands and agencies to develop ideas that help connect them to their audiences. We explore new technology and innovation to find unique ways to bring brands and their stories to life through video, web-series, and podcast.

