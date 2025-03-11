Aperia Announces Exclusive Automatic Tire Inflation Agreement with Goodyear for Tires-as-a-Service Solution with Halo Connect i3™

HAYWARD, Calif., March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aperia Technologies Inc., the market leader in tire management solutions for medium and heavy-duty truck fleets, is pleased to announce an exclusive agreement for Goodyear's global Tires-as-a-Service (TaaS) solution with its innovative Halo Connect i3™.

TaaS is a worry-free offering that combines Goodyear's premium tires, continuous monitoring, proven predictive insights and industry-leading service footprint into one, subscription-based solution. TaaS is designed to help fleets save time and improve total cost of ownership through outsourced tire management. The solution has been well-received by commercial and last-mile delivery fleet customers, who have noted its ability to deliver efficiency and reduce downtime. With 95% of their tires properly inflated, several of Goodyear's long-haul customers are seeing real results, with an average of 3% fuel savings and over 50% breakdown reduction, keeping their fleets rolling efficiently and reliably.

Goodyear's TaaS solution, available in North America and Europe, leverages the advanced automation of Halo Connect i3. This cutting-edge automatic tire inflator includes integrated tire pressure sensing, remote setpoint adjustments, and customized inflation settings for every fleet. Trusted by leading fleets across the industry, Halo Connect i3 is utilized by thousands of trucks and trailers, significantly reducing roadside service calls and lowering overall operating costs.

"Maintaining optimal tire pressure is essential for improving fuel efficiency, reducing tire wear, and enhancing overall fleet performance," said Gregory Boucharlat, Vice President, Goodyear Tires-as-a-Service. "The Halo Connect i3 is an integral component of our comprehensive TaaS solution and we're proud to work with Aperia to deliver a seamless experience and unparalleled value to our fleet customers."

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Goodyear as the automatic tire inflation provider for their new technology-enabled TaaS solution. It provides another opportunity for Aperia to power the future of tire management as Goodyear expands the TaaS offering in North America and Europe," said Ralph Dimenna, Chief Commercial Officer at Aperia Technologies. "With a million tires under management and 100 billion real-world miles, this exclusive agreement is a strong testament to the reliability and performance of our technology and the value it provides to fleets."

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company's Halo Tire Management™ platform improves fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide including Halo® Tire Inflator, Halo Connect®, and Halo Connect i3™. For more information, visit AperiaTech.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate .

