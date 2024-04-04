ApartmentLove Completes Integration with NextPax Providing Access to 600,000 Rental Listings Worldwide

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is thrilled to announce the successful integration with NextPax Travel Technology ("NextPax"), a global leader in the Short-Term Vacation Rental ("STVR") industry with more than 600,000 STVR properties in their distribution system and 60,000 listings in North America alone.

Integrating with NextPax and their industry leading booking systems provides access to hundreds of thousands of vacation rentals with hotel style "book now" functionality. ApartmentLove will earn a service fee on every successfully completed booking made on www.OwnerDirect.com, the Company's dedicated STVR marketing platform and Google Hotels global distribution partner.

Providing access to more than 600,000 new and additional STVR properties throughout Europe, Asia, and elsewhere abroad, OwnerDirect.com is scaling as a reliable and proven effective rental solution for owners and guests from around the world. Integrating with listing aggregators, property management software providers, and other supply partners that have the capacity to deliver large numbers of STVR properties such as NextPax is key to the Company's organic growth and expansion program.

"We're very pleased to have completed this integration and look forward to onboarding all NextPax clients right away," said Trevor Davidson – the Company's President & CEO. Adding, "This partnership with NextPax and the relationships we will develop with their property management clients around the world dovetail with our organic growth mandate as we open the coveted European and Asian travel markets and present more and better choices to all those visiting OwnerDirect.com seeking unique and memorable holiday accommodations."

"We have enjoyed working with ApartmentLove on this direct integration and are very pleased to have completed the connection after our extensive testing regiment", said Lennart Kok, Director of Distribution Partnerships for NextPax. Adding, "Welcoming OwnerDirect.com as our newest connected channel, we anticipate widespread adoption from our property management clients adding many new listings to the OwnerDirect.com inventory all supported by our proven effective tech that makes renting vacation properties faster and easier than ever before."

The Company charges guests a service fee at the time of reservation for every successful booking completed on OwnerDirect.com. There is no charge for NextPax owners and property managers to activate their listings on OwnerDirect.com via the NextPax system.

About OwnerDirect.com

OwnerDirect.com is a leading STVR marketplace connecting property owners and guests from around the world. A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20 years of operating history, OwnerDirect.com advertises vacation properties on behalf of owners and is trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to rent unique and memorable vacation properties around the world. A favorite for its beautiful styling and easy-to-user interface, find out more by visiting www.OwnerDirect.com.

About NextPax Travel Technologies

NextPax is an advanced channel manager in the vacation rental and hotel industry. With an extensive network of distribution channels and advanced software solutions, NextPax empowers property managers to optimize their bookings and revenue. https://nextpax.com/contact/

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today's dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and modernize the renting experience.

