Aon Partners With OPN: Giving Customers Access to Contact Tracing App for Management of Workspace Safety

Collaboration of OPN & Aon software addresses businesses' growing need for a fully digital risk-mitigation platform to help keep work spaces, teams and customers safe from COVID-19.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Every business that opens its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic needs a plan to help prevent and reduce virus spread, and that starts with employees and patrons in their space.

Employers and employees are prioritizing safety in the workplace and often struggle in how best to achieve that and communicate their efforts confidently. Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announces a strategic partnership with OPN 's mobile platform as an offer to help clients address new challenges brought on by the pandemic and new requirements by Health Canada. The partnership is designed to add value for current clients and to bring more awareness to these capabilities.

"Business owners, manufacturers and enterprises alike are concerned about making a safe return to their offices and workspaces and our new reality requires innovative solutions that help protect the health of their employees and enable business continuity," says Kelly MacDonald, SVP, Sales Leader Central Region, Aon. "More than a technology solution, we are offering our clients the management of their workspace, in terms of both safety and compliance, with ever-changing regulations so they can help employees and patrons feel confident in steps taken."

The partnership between OPN and Aon provides customers a solution to not only manage their space and its safety, but to also mitigate and understand the risks. Businesses, enterprises and manufacturers now have a simple way to operationalize real-time data that they can leverage to mitigate safety risk and remain compliant with regulations.

"We understand that the safety of employees, customers, team members and visitors is a top priority for businesses, which is why OPN is designed with the goal to help prevent an outbreak before it spreads with simple QR code technology that is less prone to error compared to new untested solutions," says Melody Adhami, President, OPN. "Our goal is to help businesses prevent and manage potential coronavirus outbreaks and to do that companies need to act on real-time data in an integrated solution."

With OPN's corporate end-to-end testing service, businesses are able to keep staff safe and productive with an option to send their employees directly to their FH Health testing centre, a private COVID-19 test centre, to be tested (or have a mobile unit visit a workplace to conduct testing on site). FH Health uses Health Canada-approved Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests operated by trained Medical Professionals. If a test appointment is before noon, results of the test are delivered to your OPN app on the same day, otherwise, results are delivered before midnight the following day.

This new offering helps strengthen the use of a digital platform to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and support those responsible for business organization as they operate in compliance with the advice, recommendations and instructions issued by government medical officers.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

About OPN

OPN is the only mobile solution with in-app health assessments and contact tracing in one easy to use application that provides organizations with the data they need to manage their teams safely with world-class data protection and privacy controls.

The OPN executive team is made up of medical professionals, business leaders, and health experts with proven experience in digital tools, and collectively have built 2 in 5 apps on the average Canadian phone — including RBC, Pizza Pizza, and Cineplex. In all that time the team has processed over $1 billion dollars over our apps with zero security breaches. Additionally, we stay close to advancements and ideas, and own one of the largest developer conferences and hackathons in the country — Evoke. To learn more, please visit https://www.stayopn.com/ .

