Aon names Anne Corona as CEO of Enterprise Clients and Global Chief Commercial Officer

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announces the appointment of Anne Corona as CEO of Enterprise Clients and global chief commercial officer, effective 1 January 2025.

This appointment is part of the firm's strategy to advance its commercial capabilities by deepening commercial alignment, integration of data and analytics and service excellence globally to better service clients.

In this role, Corona will work with Aon's Enterprise Client Group leaders and regional chief commercial officers as the firm continues to evolve its next generation Aon Client Leadership strategy to deliver integrated solutions to clients to help them protect and grow their businesses.

"The challenges our clients are facing are multi-faceted, complex and interconnected, and all require agility and the ability to make decisions quickly," said Lori Goltermann, CEO of Regions and North America for Aon. "Anne's exceptional leadership and strategic vision will strengthen Aon's commercial capabilities and expertise to help our clients make better decisions across risk and people issues."

Corona brings a wealth of experience from her nearly 25-year career with Aon, most recently serving as CEO of Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision, building momentum and unity in the region, driving innovation and growth by enhancing the firm's capability across all solution lines and fostering key client relationships. With a strong enterprise mindset, Corona has focused her career on serving large, global clients and brings a holistic and integrated view to how the firm delivers more for its clients while identifying, onboarding, training and developing opportunities for client-facing talent. She will continue to be a member of the Aon Executive Committee and to report to Goltermann.

"I am honored to assume this global responsibility and work more closely with our talented team of leaders to support our clients around the world," said Corona. "Aon's commitment to innovation is creating key points of difference in how we serve our clients across Risk Capital and Human Capital and delivering unmatched content, capability and expertise to our clients."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

