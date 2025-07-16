Aon enhances industry-leading Reinsurance team with executive appointments

Alfonso Valera named CEO of International, Steve Hofmann as CEO of Americas, George Attard as Global Head of Strategy and Tomas Novotny as Chairman of International

DUBLIN, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointments of Alfonso Valera as CEO of International for Reinsurance, responsible for UK, EMEA and APAC, and Steve Hofmann as CEO of Americas for Reinsurance, responsible for North America and Latin America. The firm also announced the appointment of George Attard as Global Head of Strategy for Reinsurance and Tomas Novotny as Chairman of International for Reinsurance.

"We are delighted to promote Alfonso, Steve, George and Tomas into these important leadership roles as we accelerate the ambition and velocity of our industry-leading Reinsurance solutions business," said Marcell, who leads Aon's integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities across the firm's Reinsurance, Commercial Risk, Health, Wealth and Talent teams. "These appointments reflect the depth and quality of leadership across our firm. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience, deep client relationships, market knowledge and domain expertise. Supported by outstanding talent and experts across our regions, they will help shape the next stage of our growth."

"We continue to invest in our business, our capabilities and our colleagues – and in the areas where we see the greatest opportunity to help our clients make better decisions," added Marcell. "With expanded investment in innovation, AI, climate advisory and our Better Decisions Labs, we are unlocking new tools and proprietary analytics to help clients accelerate decision-making, strengthen relationships and drive profitable growth."

Valera previously served as Co-CEO of EMEA for Reinsurance and, before that, as CEO and General Manager of Aon Re Iberia, among other leadership roles. Hofmann previously served as U.S. CEO of Reinsurance and earlier as U.S. Co-President of Reinsurance. Attard most recently served as CEO of Reinsurance for APAC, following 17 years at the firm leading strategy and client engagement in the region. Novotny has served as Co-CEO of EMEA for Reinsurance, Chairman of the Board of Central and Eastern Europe for the firm and as a broking leader for Aon based in Prague.

For more information about Aon's Reinsurance Solutions capabilities, visit: https://www.aon.com/en/capabilities/reinsurance

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

