Aon collaborates with CyberCube to advance insurers' cyber risk aggregation management

An extreme cyber event has the potential to deeply impact individual corporations and thousands of organizations at once, and the accumulation of liabilities across multiple insured portfolios could result in substantial losses.

Insurance carriers are increasingly looking for guidance on risk transfer for the growing peril created by internet-connected technologies. CyberCube's cyber risk-modeling platform enables Aon to guide its clients on accumulation risk management and exposure measurement. With an enhanced grasp on potential exposures, this in turn gives insurance carriers the confidence to price cover more accurately and offer more relevant products to their customers.

CyberCube is now integrated on Aon's CyberMetrica platform for aggregation management which offers insurers a broad suite of internal and external tools and expertise as part of its multi-model approach. This reflects Aon's technological evolution to deliver new products that meet clients' needs today and tomorrow, in a transparent and efficient way, through innovative collaborations.

Catherine Mulligan, Global Head of Cyber for Aon's Reinsurance Solutions business, said: "Technology is a critical part of an insurer's armoury. Our collaboration with CyberCube enhances our multi-model approach, which enables insurers to more accurately quantify aggregation in their portfolio for more informed underwriting, while helping customers to understand their own cyber exposures and develop appropriate controls."

Pascal Millaire, CEO of CyberCube: "CyberCube is delighted to support Aon in building the market for one of the largest opportunities – and threats – to the global P&C (re)insurance sector in our generation. Our industry-leading cyber risk-modeling platform is powered by best-in-class data sources and Symantec's leading threat intelligence. We are pleased to use these capabilities to support Aon and its insurance carrier clients in this important emerging risk."

About Aon

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multidisciplinary analytics, the company's Software as a Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on over one thousand single points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec, the global leader in cybersecurity, and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with continued access to Symantec data and resources and backing from ForgePoint Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com

