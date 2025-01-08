Aon appoints John Neal as Global Chairman of Climate Solutions and Global CEO of Reinsurance

New global climate role will help tackle increasing weather and catastrophe risks through advanced analytics, innovative solutions and new sources of capital

Proven entrepreneurial leader with international experience across Reinsurance and Commercial Risk strengthens the firm's industry-leading integrated Risk Capital capability

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today the appointment of John Neal as Global Chairman of Climate Solutions and Global CEO of Reinsurance for Aon, effective following the conclusion of his notice period.

Neal will help lead Aon's efforts to address the growing and complex risks associated with climate change, while also building on the success of the firm's industry-leading Reinsurance team, further enhancing the value Aon delivers to clients. His appointment arrives at a critical time as businesses and communities around the world must tackle increasing volatility driven by climate-related events, and as Aon continues to leverage its integrated Risk Capital capabilities to offer the firm's clients advanced analytics, innovative solutions and access to new sources of capital. Neal will play an important role in delivering Reinsurance solutions to meet the evolving demands of today's dynamic marketplace. He will be based in London, reporting to Andy Marcell, CEO of Risk Capital for Aon, and serve as a member of the firm's Risk Capital leadership team.

"John's career is celebrated for looking ahead to the future and investing in technology and talent to position the insurance industry for greater impact and growth," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "He brings significant and relevant experience that will advance our 3x3 Plan to accelerate our Aon United strategy, unlock integrated climate solutions and ultimately create key points of difference in how we serve our clients across risk and people issues."

Neal will join Aon from Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's), the world's leading insurance marketplace, where he has served as CEO since October 2018. During his tenure, Lloyd's experienced a remarkable transformation, achieving industry-leading performance and the company's strongest financial position in its 340-year history. His strategic initiatives helped position the company for long-term growth and sustainability, while reinforcing the vital role the insurance industry plays in helping clients navigate risks — from geopolitical volatility to climate change.

Marcell said, "I'm excited to welcome John to Aon. He brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the shifting needs of our clients. His leadership will be instrumental in supporting the team to address the challenges organizations face across the megatrends of Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce, and developing solutions that enable our clients to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Neal added, "I will be forever grateful to my colleagues and many others across the Lloyd's market for the opportunity to put in place a framework that has delivered strong and sustainable financial performance and positions Lloyd's for future success. At Aon, I'm looking forward to supporting colleagues as they look to serve clients' reinsurance needs and deliver smart insurance solutions that help address some of the world's most pressing challenges, especially with regard to the climate transition."

Prior to joining Lloyd's, Neal served as Group CEO of QBE, a global insurance and reinsurance business, where he was responsible for running a $14 billion gross written premium (GWP) business with over 14,000 employees in 37 countries. Before becoming CEO, he held a number of leadership positions at QBE, including Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Operations Officer of the firm's European operations. Previously, he led a management buyout of Ensign to establish a dedicated Lloyd's Managing Agency. As CEO of Ensign, he grew GWP to $300 million to create the leading specialist commercial motor underwriter in the UK. He also worked at Bankside Managing Agency, where he was the youngest active underwriter at Lloyd's, and started his career at the Crowe Underwriting Agency.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

