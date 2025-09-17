Anyon Systems becomes anchor partner in world-leading industrial quantum chip fabrication facility

Collaboration with C2MI establishes Québec and Canada as a global hub for superconducting chip production and opens new opportunities in the quantum economy.

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Anyon Systems Inc., a quantum computing company based in Montreal, Canada and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) are pleased to announce they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) confirming their collaboration in developing the value offering of C2MI's industrial grade new quantum fabrication facility located in Bromont, Québec.

The quantum fab is expected to be operational 2026 and is an essential part of C2MI's expansion project which is currently well underway, thanks to the provincial and federal government funding. Leveraging its multi-year expertise in superconducting quantum nanofabrication, Anyon has been actively supporting C2MI to co-develop the industrial-grade quantum fab where Anyon will be able to continue developing its next generation of products. Anyon will also share its expertise with C2MI's first team of quantum nanofabrication experts who will provide fabrication support to external users, ensuring that Bromont's hub is at the forefront of quantum microfabrication in North America.

This transformative project benefits from a close collaboration between C2MI and Anyon Systems Inc., including the workspace design as well as a selection of the key equipment and state-of-the-art capabilities required to produce industry leading superconducting chips. In anticipation of the quantum facility's inauguration, Anyon Systems and C2MI have initiated a collaborative effort to develop cutting-edge nanofabrication and 3D packaging processes for superconducting chips. This initiative is backed by the Canadian National Quantum Strategy and the Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) supercluster, and FABrIC, a strategic investment by the Government of Canada in accelerating quantum and semiconducting manufacturing.

"We are very proud of our continuous and active collaboration with C2MI on this landmark project over the last four years. This initiative will enable Anyon to continue its progress towards fault-tolerant quantum computing by enabling the production of next generation qubit architectures. In addition, the quantum fab will create incredible opportunities for quantum-focused research, innovation, commercial activities and workforce development in Québec and Canada for many years to come," said Dr. Alireza Yazdi, founder and CEO of Anyon Systems Inc.

"The partnership between C2MI and Anyon represents a significant milestone in the strategy to position Québec and Canada as global leaders in the manufacturing of quantum chips, a critical technological field. This initiative will also serve as a foundation for major technology development projects aimed at advancing fields such as AI and quantum computing, with the ambition of delivering innovative solutions to address complex challenges in today's world," stated Marie-Josée Turgeon, CEO of C2MI.

About Anyon Systems: Founded in 2014, Anyon Systems is the first Canadian company manufacturing gate-based quantum computing platforms for universal quantum computation. Anyon Systems delivers turnkey gate-based superconducting quantum computers. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

To know more about Anyon: https://anyonsys.com or follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anyon-systems-inc-

About C2MI: The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) serves as a reference in research and development to accelerate the commercialization of components essential to digital technologies, being a transversal vector for all the economic sectors and critical to wealth creation. Backed by a world-class infrastructure in the manufacturing fields of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), advanced semiconductor packaging, quantum and printed electronics, C2MI is at the core of all industry sectors integrating components essential for the use and deployment of digital technologies. The Centre is strongly committed to being a unique model of collaboration, where synergy between industrial and academic partners is necessary, even essential, for the development of next-generation products. Visit: www.c2mi.ca/en

SOURCE Anyon Systems

Media Contact: [email protected]