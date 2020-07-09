Antimicrobial Passenger and Crew Cards Launched For Cruise Ships by AMC Ltd

KIDDERMINSTER, England, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Antimicrobial Cards Ltd has invented a world first method of applying antimicrobial lacquer to passenger ID cards issued at embarkation, on both sides of a card, using a small desktop coating machine at point of embarkation, or in advance via online bookings.

Director, Stephen Black, came up with the idea after struggling for years to find an alternative method.

"Once a card has been personalised by overprinting with details and possibly a Photo ID, then any antimicrobial treatment that might have been previously applied onto the card, will have been covered up," he said.

U.K. based Stephen said: "We are still working with plastic card film manufacturers to incorporate antimicrobial additives into their film at manufacture. Commercialisation of this has been difficult due to production costs and to the almost infinite amounts of film thicknesses needed to be in stock for the various card applications."

With this new method however, coating pre-printed personalised cards with antimicrobial lacquer, is so simple that the Check-In Operator simply feeds a printed card into the desk-top machine, which sits on the desk next to the card-printer. Antimicrobial lacquer is automatically applied to both sides of the card, instantly UV-dried and is ready in under 8 seconds.

"Speed and size were major considerations in the design of the machine," continued Stephen, a keen cruise-enthusiast himself, and well aware of the need for speedy yet efficient embarkation.

Antimicrobial cards can aid in the defence against the spread of disease-causing germs and have a 99.99% efficacy against E. Coli, MRSA and more according to the company.. Several of the substances within the silver-ion based additive have been successfully tested against viruses like COVID-19, such as Influenza, and SARS.

As there is growing public awareness of the need for extra protection against potentially dangerous germs, Antimicrobial Cards Ltd are promoting, in addition to Passenger/Crew ID cards, Hotel Key Cards and all other variants of plastic cards and have licensed their patented technology in the U.S.A. and beyond.

