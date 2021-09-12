Anti-Vaccine Protests Outside Hospitals Must Be Peaceful and Non-Disruptive

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is saddened and deeply disappointed that additional anti-vaccination protests are planned outside Ontario hospitals this week. We strongly urge those exercising their right to freedom of expression to do so peacefully, and in a manner that is respectful to the patients at those hospitals for care and the health care personnel working and performing their duties.

During protests on September 1st, some individuals taking part impeded patient access and harassed healthcare workers. The OHA supports and applauds the efforts of Ontario's highly skilled health care workers who remain dedicated to saving the lives of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 while making every effort to ensure ongoing access to all other non-COVID related health services.

Healthcare workers and patients receiving care should not be the target of protests. Protests and other legitimate forms of expression about policy should take place in other, more appropriate settings than a hospital. The OHA and our member hospitals will be closely monitoring the protests tomorrow. We are seeking the support of the Government of Ontario and members of the legislature to strengthen protections for hospitals while also ensuring the ongoing right to freedom of expression for the public.

We are all too aware that many people have suffered significant hardships during this pandemic. The OHA and Ontario's hospitals are deeply grateful for the sacrifices that have been made in this crisis. While serious disagreements exist in our society, we must find ways to come together and unify as a province despite these challenges. In fact, we should be finding ways to come together because of them."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

