ANTHONY MILEWSKI ANNOUNCES FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT WITH NICKEL 28 AND DISPOSITION OF COMMON SHARES OF NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP.

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by Anthony Milewski pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.) (the "Issuer").

On June 17, 2024, Mr. Milewski and the Issuer entered into a settlement agreement. Pursuant to the agreement, 4,965,222 Common Shares will be returned to the Issuer by Mr. Milewski for nil consideration. The settlement includes a full and final mutual release of any claims between the parties and no admission of any wrongdoing. Immediately prior to said disposition, Mr. Milewski beneficially owned and controlled 10,624,604 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the disposition of his Common Shares, Mr. Milewski beneficially owns and controls 5,720,604 Common Shares, representing 6.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.



The Common Shares are held by Mr. Milewski for investment purposes.

Mr. Milewski will file an early warning report in connection with the issuance of this press release, which will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca, www.sedar.com) and can also be obtained by contacting Anthony Milewski by email at [email protected] . The business address of Mr. Milewski is c/o 2321 Fairview Street, Suite 206, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7R 2E3.

SOURCE Anthony Milewski