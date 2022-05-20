ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT'S FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND AUDIO/VISUAL MUSIC-FOCUSED BROADCAST AND PODCAST SERIES "REAL COUNTRY LIVIN'" SET TO LAUNCH MAY 28 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SIRIUSXM CANADA

"It's time that country music had a lifestyle brand that reflects the great music, storytelling, food, and unique culture of our top country artists. Real Country Livin' is a collision of Martha Stewart Living and country lifestyle," shares Helen Murphy, CEO, Anthem Entertainment. "We are excited to create this new global brand with SiriusXM. Gord's lifestyle is so entwined with his music, and it continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world."

"Gord's music has been enjoyed by SiriusXM subscribers across North America for many years and we're excited to give his voice yet another platform," said Jeff Leake, Director, Podcasts, Listenership Analytics & Music SiriusXM Canada. "Our podcast offering just continues to grow with original content, like Real Country Livin', plus some of the most popular podcasts from top providers."

WATCH a sneak peek of 'Real Country Livin' with Gord Bamford HERE .

Starting May 28, Real Country Livin' can be found on the SXM App, Stitcher, Pandora in the U.S. and other major podcast platforms.

ABOUT SIRIUSXM CANADA

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

ABOUT ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT AND ANTHEM RECORDS:

Anthem Entertainment is comprised of a music publishing division, recorded music label, production music division, and a leading film and television audio-visual secondary rights (AVSR) services company. They support artists, create content, and provide entertainment services around the world. The recorded music label, Anthem Records, is a diverse and iconic record label representing some of the world's biggest hitmakers. It is home to an award-winning roster of critically acclaimed and commercially successful artists including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rush; nine-time Grammy winner singer, songwriter, and guitarist José Feliciano; Canadian country superstar Gord Bamford; alt-rock group Stuck On Planet Earth, and more.

ABOUT GORD BAMFORD

Australian-born and Alberta-raised, Gord Bamford stands as one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music. He has built a loyal fanbase over the past decade with his traditional Country persona and captivating live shows and has been the recipient of 26 Canadian Country Music Association awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Male Artist of the Year wins and received multiple JUNO Award nominations. With over 85 million streams and 5 billion audience impressions at radio globally, Bamford is a two-time winner of the CMA Global Country Artist Award, with 28 Top 10 singles in Canada including his latest single "Drink Along Song" and the No. 1 hits "When Your Lips Are So Close", "Country Junkie" and "Dive Bar." Bamford is the 2019-2020 recipient of the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award, presented by The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. The award recognizes individuals who have had an extraordinary impact on music education and MusiCounts over the course of its history. Since 2014, Gord Bamford and the Gord Bamford Foundation have donated $200,000 to MusiCounts to support school music programs, the largest donation ever received from an artist in MusiCounts' history. Bamford's 2020 Drive-In for Mental Health performance series raised more than $100,000+ for Mental Health charities in Alberta. To date, Bamford has raised more than $4.5 MILLION dollars for various charities through the Gord Bamford Foundation. Bamford proudly released his 10th studio album, Diamonds In A Whiskey Glass, in the early summer of 2021, followed by the Diamonds In A Whiskey Glass (Deluxe Diamond Edition) in May of 2022.

