Anthem Acquires a Retail/Office Building in Victoria West

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Anthem Properties Group Ltd. and its partners have acquired a retail and office building on a 2.6 acre site in Victoria, BC.

The 45,000 square foot single storey building at 220 Bay Street is in the heart of Victoria West, five minutes from the downtown core. It is fully leased to excellent tenants including Castle Building Supplies, Carmanah Technologies and Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria and Area.

"We're extremely happy with this acquisition," says Anthem's Director of Investment, Jordan Carlson. "Victoria has consistently displayed strong economic fundamentals and we believe it will continue to evolve as a vibrant city with a diverse economy and highly attractive livability."

This latest investment fits well into Anthem's well-rounded portfolio in Victoria which includes Market Square, Union, Dominion Rocket and Tillicum Centre.

About Anthem:

Founded 28 years ago, Anthem is a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 260 residential, commercial and retail projects with an aggregate value of more than $6 billion across western North America.

Our growing residential portfolio includes 14,600 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome and single family communities.

We own, co-own and manage 5 million square feet of retail, industrial, residential rental and office space. We have developed more than 60 communities and currently hold over 5,000 acres of land across Alberta, British Columbia and California.

Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

